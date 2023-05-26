Docs: Man stabs, kills wife in their Mill Creek home

A 36-year-old man was taken into custody after he reportedly stabbed his wife to death in their Mill Creek home.

After 10 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of an assault weapon incident.

According to probable cause documents, a man called 911 to report he had stabbed his wife multiples times in the back, neck and killed her. As officers were responding, he advised officers he still had the knife on him and said he would not be aggressive.

When officers arrived, they went inside the home and found the woman's body with multiple stab wounds inside the master bedroom. Her identity has not been released.

During an interview with police, the man told detectives the two had lived in their Mill Creek home since 2021.

In February 2022, the man had left his job and became "'disenchanted' with work and his home life.,'" documents said. He also told officers he had a history of depression and there were home financial issues that he didn't know how to deal with and his wife knowing.

According to probable cause, the man told detectives he had about $50,000 in debt because of being out of work and charging credit cards.

Investigators said the man stated during the last several months, he had kept a hatchet, a few knives, one with a 10-inch blade, an insulation knife with a red handle and black sheath under the bed as an "escape."

On Thursday morning, the man had placed a pillow on his lap with a knife under it and his wife laid down to put her head on the pillow. They started to talk about their financial situation, and she tried to console him.

When she got up, he tried to move the knife, but she saw him trying to hide it.

Probable cause documents said she grabbed the knife but during a short struggle, the man had the knife and started stabbing her in the back. He then explained he walked behind her and sliced her neck.

The man went into the bathroom to wash the knife, his hands and he put the knife in the kitchen. Documents said he went to the garage and "contemplated killing himself" but he changed his mind and called 911.

Police took the man into custody and he was booked for second-degree murder.