DOH to provide naloxone at public high schools in Washington to combat opioid overdose

In Washington, the number of teenagers dying from overdose has surged threefold between 2016 and 2022, and the Department of Health (DOH) said synthetic opioids laced with fentanyl are driving the loss of life.

Now, DOH is taking proactive steps to combat the issue in schools and help save lives.

In an announcement Wednesday, the department said it will be providing two naloxone kits at all public high schools and alternative schools in the state. Naloxone is an FDA-approved nasal spray medication that has various brands, including the widely known Narcan.

"It really has only one action, which is to kick opioids out of the brain receptors so that people can start breathing again. That’s what happens in an opioid overdose is breathing slows, and it will slow to the point of stopping," said Emalie Huriaux, program manager in the Office of Infectious Disease at DOH. "Naloxone basically fits like a puzzle piece in parts of the brain that opioids fit, and so it kicks them out temporarily so that the body can breathe again."

A naloxone kit contains two doses. The health department is partnering with Educational Service Districts to provide this medication. DOH announced the offer "supports the Washington law requiring school districts with 2,000 students or more to stock at least one set of opioid overdose reversal medication in each high school."

Since the passing of Gabe Lilienthal in 2019, Deborah Savran said she has grown a deeper connection to her son by remembering him at his best.

"Loving, exuberant, outgoing, fun. And then something came in on him as he started to try to fit into the mold of society that made him feel more anxiety, more pressure and ultimately led him to seek things like an opioid pill that ended up taking his life," said Savran.

The 17-year-old straight-A student at Ballard High School died from an accidental overdose. His death raised questions about the pressures and temptations young people face, and what was being done to help them.

"How can we do things that actually support raising awareness about why young people struggle and why they may end up doing something like taking a drug or going and buying a pill on the street that may kill them," said Savran.

DOH said the naloxone kits are to be administered when there is a suspected overdose on campus or during a school event, which could happen sooner than expected. Health officials reported a threefold increase in opioid-related deaths among teens 14 to 18 years old, from 3.6 per 100,000 individuals in 2016 to 10.6 per 100,000 individuals in 2022.

Huriaux explained most of the overdoses were driven by fentanyl-laced pills.

"So, that accounts for a lot of this increase in opioid overdose death is just the potency and availability of synthetic opioids in the drug supply," said Huriaux.

DOH said school districts are responsible in determining who will administer the naloxone. Some high schools already had the kits on hand prior to the initiative.

"What we’ve seen so far with schools that have had naloxone usually have some identified personnel that have had some training, that have been sort of signed off by the school or the district as appropriate to administer naloxone of a suspected overdose on campus or during school events," said Huriaux.

"I have Naloxone in my home. And I think that’s an amazingly important, practical step," said Savran. "If there’s one person who that Naloxone kit saves their life, then amazing that it is in all the schools."

Gabe’s best friend, Jackson Lumberg, said having naloxone in schools is one step he supports. He said he also hopes conversations at schools include addressing mental health as a root to the overdose crisis.

"I’d love to see testing strips in schools as well. And I’d love to see more mental health resources in schools," said Lumberg. "Encouraging conversation is important. I think as young people there’s a fear of talking, there’s a fear of being vulnerable. There’s a pressure to be perfect or appear a certain way. And I think that fear can lead to a lot."

DOH’s initiative aligns with the U.S. Department of Education and the White House urging schools to keep naloxone ready, and train staff and students to use it. Naloxone brands, like Narcan, are also available over the counter in retail pharmacies.

"If it helps one person, it’s worth it," said Savran. "Great first step, but much more support is needed."