DSA: Seattle visitor traffic up year over year heading into holiday

The Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) is banking on the holiday shopping season to push visitor numbers even higher in the Emerald City.

Recently released numbers from November show good increases in foot traffic year over year. The DSA says it needs to harness that momentum to keep things going in the right direction.

"I’m enjoying myself out in Seattle," said Sabrina Forrester as she strolled through Westlake Park along with her husband Xavier and young son, Sir Charles.

The family spent the evening shopping and listening to a free concert beneath the holiday lights in Westlake Park.

"He loves the lights," said Forrester. "He’ll be bopping along and bouncing and all that."

Holiday mascots, including a penguin and snowman, danced along with the visitors at the park.

Amelia Wood, the owner of The Great Surprisal, says the mascots will be at other events throughout the city during the holiday season.

"We have installations at Westlake Park and Occidental Park every Friday and Saturday," said Wood.

Spaz, the online celebrity rabbit, also showed up dressed as a reindeer.

The celebration is music to the ears of local business owners.

"We need to give them more reasons to come back downtown and we think we are doing that," said James Sido, Downtown Seattle Association.

The DSA just released new numbers this week, showing that in November, more than 2.1 million visitors came downtown. Foot traffic increased by 2% compared to the same time last year, and downtown hotels saw a 13% increase year over year in rooms sold.

"These are really important metrics when it comes to downtown’s continued recovery," said Sido.

Several sporting events are also bringing in crowds. Sido says the Winter Classic is scheduled in two weeks.

"You are looking at 50,000 people coming in for that game which is terrific," he said.

Workers are also returning to the office. Average worker visits are up by more than 20,000 compared to November 2022.

Despite increases, foot traffic is still about 84% of what it was in 2019. Events like Friday's holiday concert are part of the plan to keep numbers trending upward.

"We are heading in the right direction, and we need to keep going there," said Sido.

Click here to see a list of things to do and businesses to check out in downtown Seattle.