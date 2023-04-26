Everett proposes new camping ban law

The City of Everett is looking to pass a new law banning camping and loitering, they say to create safer spaces around areas that provide services in the city.

In a new proposal, the city is looking to create "buffer zones" around homeless service sites, mental health and rehab facilities, as well as areas with high crime or drug use.

The buffer zones would be about two blocks in radius. No official locations for these buffer zones would be chosen until after council approves the proposal.

The law would make it illegal to sit, lie down, place a blanket, sleeping bag, backpack, chair or mattress in these areas.

The new law would also make it illegal for anyone to provide food, drink, or resources to these people in these areas without a permit.

"I was shocked, and I felt devastated for the homeless, because they’re hopeless already. And then you kick them when they’re down," said Penelope Protheroe.

Protheroe is the President and CEO of Angel Resource Connection, an organization providing shelter, food, clothing and other resources to the homeless.

Under this new law, her work could also become illegal in parts of the city.

"They’re inferring that they’re going to be banning all the places that they invite the homeless to come," she said.

However, some people say there is a need for this sort of law in Everett.

"It’s been very challenging for business in the immediate vicinity near some of these shelters," said Liz Stenning.

Stenning is the Executive Director for the Downtown Everett Association.

She says local businesses are dealing with problems like vandalism and crime.

"I think we’re just looking, and they’re looking, for more tools, and toolkit, to make it better, safer, healthier for everybody," she said.

If the new law passes, it could go into effect as early as the middle of May.