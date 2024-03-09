‘Everything lasted for 10 seconds’: Coyote attacks, kills dog in Magnolia neighborhood

A coyote wandering the streets of Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood has people in the area concerned, saying they've seen the predator walking around during the day and at night.

Now, we're hearing from one woman who says her 11-year-old mini Yorkie was killed by a coyote on the prowl. She’s warning others so they can protect their pets and the coyotes at the same time.

"My baby’s name was May. She was a six-pound mini Yorkie," said Magda Sedlik Nica. "She was well-trained, well-behaved, who half of the world loved.

Sedlik Nica held May's collar while telling FOX 13 about the last time the two of them were together in their backyard last Thursday.

"She moved from that place next to the retaining wall to here and this is when the coyote came, grabbed her and just ran away," she said.

Sedlik Nica said the two were outside for May’s bathroom break. She said she was less than two feet away when the animal approached and attacked, running off with May.

"It just ran on that side of the house, everything lasted for 10 seconds," she said. "The coyote did what is in the nature of the coyote. I’m not upset with the coyote."

What she is concerned about is the increase in coyote sightings in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood.

"I don’t want people turning on the coyotes," she said.

Multiple people are posting pictures about seeing the coyotes in their neighborhood and sharing stories on social media.

Magda's own video cameras captured the predator returning to her property multiple times.

"The coyote keeps coming every night and every early morning, now we are watching them on their cameras," she said.

In Seattle, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is in charge of managing coyote problems.

The department said one of the best things a pet owner can do in neighborhoods like Magnolia is to feed their dogs and cats indoors. If you have to feed them outside, do it in the morning or at midday, but make sure to pick up any food that's left over.

To report any missing animals that you think can be related to coyotes, contact the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

But for Magda, those tips wouldn’t have saved May.

"I think that they have to be removed and relocated. It’s too much," she said. "They are mating and their population is only going to grow."