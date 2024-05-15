1 stabbed in chest during Pierce County road rage incident

article

A driver has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a motorcyclist during a road rage incident in Pierce County on Tuesday.

Deputies were called for reports of a stabbing on SR 410 between Sumner and Bonney Lake. The person who was stabbed was able to call 911 for aid.

After speaking with the victim and the suspect, deputies learned that they got into an argument on 166th Ave. E about the motorcyclist (the victim) letting vehicles make left turns in front of him (the truck driver suspect) when he had the right away

The truck drove around the motorcycle and onto eastbound SR-410. Halfway up the hill, the driver pulled into a restaurant parking lot and the motorcycle followed.

The two started arguing some more and the driver of the pickup stabbed the motorcyclist in the chest. The victim then used a pocket knife to flatten one of the truck's tires so the suspect couldn't leave.

Both remained on scene and waited for police.

The 64-year-old truck driver was arrested for first-degree assault.

The 38-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

