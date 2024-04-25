Fecal pollution threatens 15 WA shellfish harvest areas
OLYMPIA, Wash. - More than a dozen of Washington state's commercial shellfish growing areas are threatened because of increased fecal bacterial levels in the water.
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said Thursday that 15 of 115 harvest areas are threatened.
Every year, the DOH evaluates and analyzes water sample data and assesses potential sources of pollution.
The data collected through 2023 indicated parts of growing areas in Mason County’s Annas Bay and Clallam County’s Dungeness Bay did not meet the stringent public health water quality standards. Officials said the classification will be reevaluated and the area will remain open.
The DOH listed the harvest areas that meet quality standards but are threatened with harvest changes due to fecal pollution:
- Clallam County: Dungeness Bay
- Grays Harbor County: Grays Harbor and Pacific Coast
- Kitsap County: Dyes Inlet, Liberty Bay, and Miller Bay
- Mason County: Annas Bay and Hood Canal 6
- Pacific County: Bay Center
- Pierce County: Wollochet Bay
- San Juan County: Upright Channel
- Snohomish County: Port Susan and Skagit Bay South
- Thurston County: Eld Inlet and Henderson Inlet
The shellfish in these areas are still safe to eat, DOH officials said.
This year's water quality has improved in the following five areas:
- Whatcom County – Portage Bay
- Snohomish County – Port Susan
- Jefferson County – Hood Canal 3 (Dosewallips area)
- Pierce County – Vaughn Bay and Rocky Bay
Classifications will be reevaluated and may result in lifting shellfish harvest restrictions.
The DOH has up-to-date shellfish safety information for recreational harvesters.
