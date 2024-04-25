More than a dozen of Washington state's commercial shellfish growing areas are threatened because of increased fecal bacterial levels in the water.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said Thursday that 15 of 115 harvest areas are threatened.

Every year, the DOH evaluates and analyzes water sample data and assesses potential sources of pollution.

The data collected through 2023 indicated parts of growing areas in Mason County’s Annas Bay and Clallam County’s Dungeness Bay did not meet the stringent public health water quality standards. Officials said the classification will be reevaluated and the area will remain open.

The DOH listed the harvest areas that meet quality standards but are threatened with harvest changes due to fecal pollution:

Clallam County: Dungeness Bay

Grays Harbor County: Grays Harbor and Pacific Coast

Kitsap County: Dyes Inlet, Liberty Bay, and Miller Bay

Mason County: Annas Bay and Hood Canal 6

Pacific County: Bay Center

Pierce County: Wollochet Bay

San Juan County: Upright Channel

Snohomish County: Port Susan and Skagit Bay South

Thurston County: Eld Inlet and Henderson Inlet

The shellfish in these areas are still safe to eat, DOH officials said.

This year's water quality has improved in the following five areas:

Whatcom County – Portage Bay

Snohomish County – Port Susan

Jefferson County – Hood Canal 3 (Dosewallips area)

Pierce County – Vaughn Bay and Rocky Bay

Classifications will be reevaluated and may result in lifting shellfish harvest restrictions.

The DOH has up-to-date shellfish safety information for recreational harvesters.

