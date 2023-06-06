Federal judge rejects attempt to block Washington's ban on sale of assault weapons

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Bryan on Tuesday rejected a request to block Washington's newly implemented law prohibiting the sale of assault weapons.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee jointly requested the law, which went into effect immediately after it was signed on April 25.

The lawsuit, Hartford et al v. Ferguson et al, sought a preliminary injunction to halt the implementation of House Bill 1240. However, Judge Bryan ruled against the request.

Ferguson initially proposed the ban on assault weapons in 2017 following a tragic mass shooting at a house party in Mukilteo in 2016. The perpetrator had used a military-style assault rifle and a high-capacity magazine. This latest ban on assault weapons is the second time Governor Inslee has joined Ferguson in advocating for such legislation.

The newly enacted law prohibits the sale, manufacture, and import of assault weapons within the state of Washington. However, it does provide reasonable exemptions for law enforcement and military purposes. Notably, the law does not restrict the possession of assault weapons.

Featured article

Washington becomes the tenth state to adopt such legislation, joining others in its efforts to enhance public safety. Multiple federal courts have already upheld similar bans as constitutional.

"We remain undefeated against the gun lobby in court," said Ferguson. "This common-sense gun reform will save lives by restricting access to the preferred weapon of mass shooters."

While this ruling is a significant win for proponents of gun control, two other challenges to House Bill 1240 are still pending. One is being heard in state court, while the other is being reviewed in federal court. The outcomes of these cases will further shape the future of gun regulation in the state of Washington.