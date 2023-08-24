Frozen vegetables recalled over possible listeria contamination

article

A food company out of Stanwood is voluntarily recalling several bags of frozen vegetables sold nationwide due to a potential listeria contamination.

This week the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Twin City Foods, Inc. recalled bags of its Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables.

Most of the recalled products are the Kroger brand.

Click here for a full list of products.

The FDA says there have been no reports of people getting sick from the products.

Customers who purchased any of the products are urged to not consume them and return them immediately to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Consumers with any questions may contact Twin City Foods at (360) 629-5678 Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The FDA's website said Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.