Gambles and strategies: Dawgs are going to great lengths to get to Houston

Time is running out for University of Washington fans to make travel plans to Houston. The Huskies take on the University of Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff National Championship next Monday.

A couple of Houston-bound huskies shared with FOX 13 News how they planned their trek down south.

ISABELLE: NON-STOP FROM NOLA TO H-TOWN

(Isabelle Ochsner)

Season ticket holders like Isabelle Ochsner were among the first to secure their seat at NRG Stadium.

"I’m just a superfan, I have been since I went to college," said Ochsner. "I just called the box office today trying to get some more tickets for some friends, and they’re all sold out."

The UW alum found savings by flying through San Antonio and renting a car, instead of going directly through Houston. Other diehard Dawgs shared that they’re going through Dallas and Austin.

"I booked my Houston trip a few days ago," said Ochsner. "Airfare is awful. My daughter was looking at them today and yeah no it’s not happening."

Responding to demand, Tuesday morning Alaska Airlines released 1,700 additional seats on flights from Seattle bound for Houston.

SCOTT: COMMITTED EARLY TO SAVE BIG

(Tewel family)

After a surreal experience at the Superdome, Scott Tewel from Sammamish is not throwing in the towel just yet. This weekend, he’s taking his family of five to Houston.

"I was telling my eight-year-old, last time this happened I was eight," said Tewel. "After we won the Pac-12 championship, we had pre-booked travel to Pasadena and then when Georgia lost we realized ‘Oh no, there’s going to be a strong chance we’re headed to New Orleans.’"

Tewel shared the five lower-tier tickets he purchased cost about the same as three season tickets.

"The flight costs are what they are; if you pre-book them they’re so much less," said Tewel. "Today we’re looking for travel and its multiple thousands of dollars per ticket."