OL Reign players join Snohomish County Boys and Girls Club 'Get Fit Day'

article

Players from the OL Reign Seattle Soccer team teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club in Snohomish County for Gatorade's first-ever "Get Fit Day."

With over 200 Boys and Girls Club students in attendance, it was a day full of sports and fun activities that capped off with a $20,000 donation from Gatorade to the Boys and Girls Club.

Held at Gaffney Field in Everett, the day was brought together to encourage young people to stay active and eat healthy, while also advocating for food security.

Volunteers including Brad Street, President of Albertsons Safeway Seattle Division, center, hand out sandwiches during the first-ever ‘Gatorade Get Fit Day’ with OL Reign athletes and students from Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County on Tu Expand

Students had the opportunity to train with and engage in fun activities with OL Reign players such as: Phoebe McClernon, Olivia Athens, Claudia Dickey and Laurel Carolyn Ivory, who took the 200 K-12 students through a series of fun drills and obstacles.

The $20,000 donated by the PepsiCo Foundation and Gatorade was given to help the Boys and Girls Club continue to advance food security in underprivileged communities. In a release about the event, it was revealed that, "In Snohomish County, over 17,000 students benefit from the Boys and Girls Club’s meal program and 2,000 on average are served daily."