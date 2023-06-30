Good News Only: Recent grad wins $50k, indoor chimp sees sky for the first time & more

Check out these Good News Only stories you may have missed!

Clark County father buys his son his first lotto ticket for graduation; son wins $50k

An 18-year-old who played his very first Washington Lottery game as a graduation gift from his father won a $50,000 prize.

The Washougal teen had just graduated high school, and as a gift, his father bout him a Six Figures Scratch Ticket at the 7 Market in Camas. After scratching the ticket to see if he was a winner, the teen's father saw that he had won $50,000.

Chimp who spent entire life inside indoor lab 'in awe' after seeing open sky for the first time

Vanilla, the 28-year-old chimpanzee was finally introduced to an open sky for the first time in her life on June 27.

Never being outside her entire life and stuck in a small lab cage the size of a small garage sounds like absolute torture for most people, but for Vanilla, it was all she knew.

After taking in the rays of the sun and the breeze on her fur and the feeling of fresh grass, Vanilla can be seen being greeted by the group of chimps currently residing in the sanctuary.

Afghan refugee family celebrates one year in King County ahead of Independence Day

As a refugee family from Afghanistan celebrates their first year in King County this week, their sponsor families are working on getting them a car to put them on the road to success.

Sana Mohammadi and his four siblings escaped Afghanistan in 2021, eventually making their way to Seattle, just a few days before the 4th of July.

Kraken program teaches local preschoolers to skate for free

Dozens of preschoolers were bussed to the Kraken Community Iceplex for weekly lessons. This was all to establish greater equity in ice skating and hockey.

Video shows man propose mid-flight with the help of fellow passengers: 'I just went with it'

When Darian Brinkley boarded a flight from Atlanta to Cancun, Mexico, last week, he didn’t expect to be engaged by the time the plane landed.

But thanks to a spur-of-the-moment idea – and a lot of help from his fellow passengers – Brinkley pulled off a sweet surprise from 30,000 feet up.