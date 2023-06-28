Afghan refugee family celebrates one year in King County ahead of Independence Day

As a refugee family from Afghanistan celebrates their first year in King County this week, their sponsor families are working on getting them a car to put them on the road to success.

Sana Mohammadi and his four siblings escaped Afghanistan in 2021, eventually making their way to Seattle, just a few days before the 4th of July.

Their father died before they arrived in America, making Sana the head of his household.

"In addition to being the older brother, [Sana] is in a unique position that he moved to the United States with his four siblings and he's acting as parents, primary caregiver and breadwinner, and it's a big project," said Nelson Jay.

Jay is among four Northeast Seattle families who have been sponsoring the siblings for the past year, helping them get settled in their new life in America and celebrating holidays, graduations and all that Washington has to offer, together.

"I have to say it makes me proud to be an American because we all learned a lot, and it's been so rewarding," said Jay.

Back in Afghanistan, Sana was a former security guard for the US Embassy in Kabul and since coming to Washington, he has now secured a job working for TSA at Sea-Tac Airport.

"As refugees and immigrants get jobs, it proportionally reduces the amount of funds they can get through programs they're eligible for," said Jay.

Which is why Jay and his group of sponsor families have started this GoFundMe to help Sana juggle work and his duties caring for his siblings.

Jay is proud of the Mohammadi's progress, and he hopes other families will be inspired to help them too.

"It's awesome. This is what you want to see with refugees that arrive here," said Jay. "They're contributing, all of them are making a difference."

