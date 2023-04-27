Gov. Inslee to sign bills on reproductive health, gender-affirming care

Governor Jay Inslee is expected to sign a handful of bills aimed at protecting reproductive health and gender-affirming care in Washington Thursday morning.

According to the Governor's Office, the bill signing will happen at 9:30 a.m., and FOX 13 will stream the event live in the video player above.

The bills include:

HB 1152: The "My Health, My Data Act". This will increase consumer protections around collecting, sharing and selling consumer health data.

HB 1469: This bill shields abortion and gender-affirming care patients and providers from prosecution by out-of-state authorities.

HB 1340: This bill protects healthcare providers in the state from disciplinary action for providing legal abortion and gender-affirming care.

SB 5242: This increases equitable access to abortion care by eliminating cost-sharing for abortions.

SB 5768: This bill is aimed at protecting abortion pill access by authorizing Department of Corrections to distribute a supply of 30,000 doses of mifepristone.

In addition to the governor, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, bill sponsors and legislators will be in attendance.