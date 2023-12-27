Health professionals warn holiday gifts could cause toy-related injuries if kids aren't careful

Most children are playing with the new gifts they received for the holidays. Health care providers said playtime should be fun, but warned those new toys could cause injuries if kids aren’t careful.

Harborview Injury Prevention and Research Center said toy-related injuries among children happen year-round, especially during the holiday season. Officials at Harborview Medical Center and Seattle Children’s Hospital said their emergency rooms are anticipating the injuries and are prepared to treat them.

"They can be anywhere from inconvenient to tragic. And it can happen with the toys, with the way the toys are used, with the environment they’re used in, even with things like the wrapping and stuff it’s packaged in," said Dr. Tony Woodward, chief of emergency medicine at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

"I’m sure a lot of kids this Christmas got bicycles or scooters. Well, I also hope they got a bicycle helmet to go with it. And that’s really key. We know that bicycle helmets can prevent 85 percent of head injuries. And so, every time a child gets on a scooter or bicycle, no matter how young, they should be wearing such a helmet," said Dr. Fred Rivara, a professor of pediatrics at UW Medicine.

Safe play with the new gifts is a word of caution from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In its latest report, the federal agency said there were an estimated 145,000 emergency department-related injuries associated with toys in 2022 among kids 12 years-old and younger. CPSC said 11 children died.

"Majority of the deaths involve choking, or asphyxiation from small parts, balls or balloons," said Thaddeus Harrington, spokesperson for the CPSC.

Dr. Woodward confirmed at least one child died at Seattle Children’s Hospital due to a toy-related injury in 2022.

In December 2023, CPSC recalled brands of water bead toys after children were reported ingesting them. The water beads are designed to expand in liquid. In the announcement of the recall, the agency shows an x-ray of the beads growing inside a child.

CPSC also recalled brands of reusable water balloons that consisted of a high-powered magnet, and several brands of high-powered magnet ball kits. The agency said both toys were linked to reports of infection, blood poising, and blockage of intestines after ingesting the magnets.

"A particular problem we’ve seen is magnets that can be inside of toys. If they’re ingested, that can cause major harm because they can go into two parts in the bowel and the magnets brought together and that can cause destruction of the bowel tissue," said Dr. Rivara.

Though healthcare providers said the manufacturing of toys has improved over time, some have faulty parts.

"Pieces of toys that can fall off, aren’t really well made. And even sometimes more significant are the button batteries, magnets that are part of these toys. Kids think they’re cute and eat them and the next thing you know they’ve got some significant problems," said Dr. Woodward.

Health professionals are encouraging families to make sure those new toys are age-appropriate for each kid.

"We might get a present for a five-year-old and a present for a two-year-old, but once we’re not watching, they’re all intermixed together. So, the two-year-old doesn’t know I’m not allowed to touch that unless there’s some way to separate it. And then when people go to holiday celebrations, and they’re all out and about, not everybody has the same skilled eyes as a parent. So, they may have things lying around, ornaments, M&Ms, things like that could cause problems for little kids, but they don’t think of it because it’s not something that they have to worry about each day," said Dr. Woodward.

Dr. Woodward said parent supervision is necessary during play time and has suggestions to help families determine what is safe.

"The hardest thing is to think like a kid because we may buy a present for a kid, and they don’t see it in any way the same shape or form that we thought they were going to use it for," said Dr. Woodward. "Really, it’s get on your hands and knees, think like a kid. What could I possibly do that might hurt myself when I’m little, I’m excited, and I have no idea of consequences? That would be the first place to start."