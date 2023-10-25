Homeless man found unconscious in Capitol Hill dies from gunshot wound

Police are investigating after a homeless man found unconscious in Capitol Hill died from a gunshot wound earlier this month.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), on Oct. 5 at around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of an unconscious man near the corner of E Roy St. and Boylston Ave. E. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the wheelchair ramp of The Cornish School.

Seattle Police Department

Seattle Fire crews responded, treated the victim and took him to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

It was later determined that the victim had been shot.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Matthew T. Antles, never regained consciousness and died in the hospital on Oct. 17.

Homicide detectives are now asking for the public for any information that may help them in their investigation.

Antles is unhoused and normally stays in a hammock in Cal Anderson Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.