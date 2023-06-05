Hundreds of paraeducators receive layoff notices in Marysville SD, rally scheduled for Monday

As the Marysville School District faces an $18 million deficit, hundreds of paraeducators have received layoff notices for the 2023-2024 school year.

FOX 13 has obtained the notice that was sent out and up to 280 paraeducators may be affected.

In regard to these cuts, the Marysville School District sent this response to FOX 13.

It says in part:

The district has made over $12M in reductions, with approximately $6M more to go. This includes reductions to district and school administrators and teachers, along with instructional programs such as technology and online learning. Next is looking at classified staffing, which resulted in paraprofessionals across the district recently receiving a reduction in force notice. This notice was served in accordance with the group’s collective bargaining agreement and was required to meet the necessary notification timelines. Due to the many funding sources used to pay paraprofessional hours, the district needs to rebuild positions to align with current enrollment and funding. Most recently, paraeducators received a follow-up memo sharing the steps in the process of how many will be recalled back to jobs in schools; however, we do recognize that not every employee may be recalled due to budget reductions.

"The paras are the heart and soul of the community," said Nancy Smith, a former educator with the Marysville School District.

Smith says paraeducators often have hidden, but vital roles in schools and losing them can be a safety issue, since they provide supervision for students on playgrounds, in lunchrooms and other areas of school.

Though Smith retired last year, she says she'll be attending a rally in support of paraeducators.

It's happening at 5pm Monday, before the school board meeting at the Marysville School District office at 4220 80th Street.

Attendees are asked to wear purple in solidarity with paraeducators.