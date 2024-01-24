JBLM doctor accused of sexually assaulting 42 patients faces over 50 charges

Army investigators have now identified 42 sexual assault victims tied to a doctor at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, who is accused of preying on male patients.

Major Michael Stockin now faces a total of 53 charges, including abusive sexual contact and indecent viewing under the military code of justice.

Dozens of male victims are represented by attorney Christine Dunn, who previously explained to FOX 13 that patients were left alone with Stockin under the guise of a sensory exam when their genitals were groped. Those alleged victims' recollections matched, according to Dunn.

"This is a person they trust, this is not only a doctor that has some medical authority behind him," explained Dunn. "This is also an Army doctor that has the weight of the United States behind him."

An attorney for Stockin has told FOX 13 that his client will answer questions regarding the case in court. A date has since been set for mid-February, following the referral of 50+ charges by the U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.

Josh Connelly, with the non-profit Protect our Defenders, has spent more than two decades working on sexual assault cases regarding the military. He said this instance is without precedent, comparing it to the trial of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar.

"As far as I can recall, this is the largest number of victims from a perpetrator in the military," said Connelly.

"Men in the military that are sexually assaulted are much less likely to report than females. So, I think this is just the tip of the iceberg of those who’ve come forward and reported these crimes."

It remains unclear whether the military has found victims at other Army hospitals that Maj. Stockin previously worked at.

Only a few details surrounding the investigation have been released to the public. Charging documents that would describe the alleged incidents, and the investigation surrounding the case, won’t be made available until next month.

A spokesperson with the Army told FOX 13, "the charges are merely allegations and Maj. Stockin is presumed innocent unless proven guilty."

Sex assault within the military, however, has been a sore topic for some time. Over the past several years there has been a push to revise how these types of cases are handled.

In addition to procedural changes, there have been studies on the topic of sexual assault in the military. A recent survey through the Pentagon indicated that more than 35,000 troops have reported that they were victims of sexual assault.