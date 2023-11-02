Sexual abuse allegations against JBLM doctor continue to grow

The army doctor charged with molesting at least 20 servicemen at Joint Base Lewis-McChord goes before a judge a week from Thursday.

The case against Major Michael Stockin is growing. FOX 13 has learned that at least a dozen more men in uniform are accusing him of sexual abuse.

"It was a very large number before, but this is the largest number and scandal in memory for sure," said Josh Connolly, senior vice president at Protect Our Defenders.

Connolly told FOX 13 the number of alleged victims they are representing in this case has now grown to 39. He said he would be surprised if that number didn't grow.

"We've been informed by a very reliable source close to the investigation, close to the proceedings, that there are at least 100 victims that are not known about," Connolly said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Alleged victims of military doctor's sexual assault seek financial accountability from U.S. Army

Connolly said the allegations that have surfaced so far in this case paint a disturbing picture of a serial and habitual predator.

"I think as this case kind of unravels and more light is brought to bear on the fact pattern of what he did on this base," Connolly said. "I think more victims are going to come forward - both here and other places where he was stationed."

One of the major challenges in this case is the service’s value of toughness, which makes it hard for a serviceman to come forward.

"We know that roughly 1-5% of men in the military experienced some kind of sexual assault or unwanted sexual contact," Connolly said. "A small fraction of those reports. Which leads me to believe this is the tip of the iceberg probably on this specific predator."

Connolly said he feels the way the U.S. Army is handling the investigation, from legal aid to communication, is making it all the more difficult for the truth to come out.

RELATED: JBLM doctor accused of sexual assault against multiple patients

"The bravery it takes to come forward in these cases is immeasurably high," Connolly said. "Victims who are brave enough to come forward deserve every right and ounce of respect that's due to them, and the army has not met that basic standard."

Next week’s hearing will determine if there’s enough evidence to proceed to a court-martial. Lawyers for two of the alleged victims have initiated a tort claim to hold the U.S. Army financially responsible for the soldiers’ pain and suffering.