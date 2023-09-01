JBLM doctor accused of sexual assault against multiple patients

A military doctor at Joint Base Lewis McChord has been charged by the Army for alleged sexual assaults against multiple patients in his care.

"The general nature of the charges include abusive sexual contact and indecent viewing in violation of the uniform code of military justice," the Army said in a statement to FOX 13.

Major Michael Stockin was hired as an anesthesiologist at JBLM's Madigan Army Medical Center in July of 2019 and is a 10-year Army veteran. JBLM says they stopped him from seeing patients in 2022 following the allegations, but he was still allowed to keep working at the Army base in a different role.

"I'm beginning to see evidence of everyone's circling the wagons and protecting Big Army as opposed to the soldiers and their families that protect us," said Ryan Guilds, a lawyer representing multiple victims who have accused Stockin of assault.

Guilds believe there are over 20 victims.

"The percentage of individuals who are sexual assault survivors who actually report is woefully small. We know that less than a quarter of sexual assault survivors report, and we know that number is even lower for male victims, which is our understanding, at least a large percentage of the individuals currently named victims in this case are male," Guilds said.

He was charged on Tuesday.

The Army hasn't said much else about the case so far, which has been frustrating for Guilds and his clients.

"This case raises serious questions at a leadership level regarding hospital administrators and Army officers and officials regarding the climate that existed that apparently allowed this to persist over multiple years involving dozens of victims," Guilds said.

The attorney representing Stockin also appeared frustrated with how the Army handled Stockin's case.

The Army said charges will be reviewed for a preliminary hearing.

"Charges alone are not evidence and the defense has been given very little opportunity to review the army criminal investigation division’s investigation," said attorney Robert Capovilla. "It's very disappointing that information was leaked to the media before Major Stockin was formally charged or the defense was made aware of the allegations."

The Washington Post was the first to break the news of the investigation.