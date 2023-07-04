Level 3 'go now' evacuations issued in Shelton, fire threatening homes

article

The Mason County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has issued Level 3 ('go now) and Level 2 (be ready to leave) evacuation orders for a neighborhood near McEwan Prairie Road in Shelton.

A large brush fire is "threatening many homes in the area" of McEwan Prairie Road. Mason Lake Road, north of Mikkelson Road, is closed.

The following streets have been told to evacuate:

Little Bear Lane

All of McEwan Prairie Road

John's Prairie Rd From Batstone Cutoff to Hwy 3

John's Creek area

Evergreen Drive was warned to ‘be ready to leave’ and Oak Park has a Level 1 evacuation order, which means be alert for further updates.

About 250 acres were burned by 6:45 p.m.

Check the Mason County Sheriff's Office Facebook for all the latest evacuation orders.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.