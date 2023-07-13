Man rescued from vacant building fire in First Hill

A man was rescued Wednesday night from a fire at a vacant building in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood.

At 10:07 p.m Wednesday, the Seattle Fire Department's fire alarm center received 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the top of an apartment building at the 1000 block of 9th Ave.

Five minutes later, firefighters arrived and began to look for the main point of the fire and for any people who were inside.

They later found a 26-year-old man and determined that the fire had spread through multiple areas of the building, compromising the roof. With that discovery, firefighters were ordered to evacuate the building with the risk of collapse.

At 10:20 p.m the fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm, bringing in additional resources to help.

Crews moved to a "defensive position" and began to pour water on the fire, using ladder trucks and sending crews to nearby buildings to control the fire from a different angle.

At 11:06, the roof of the building collapsed.

The 26-year-old man was treated by paramedics, and was then taken to a hospital for further care. There were no other injuries reported.

The fire remains under nvestigation.