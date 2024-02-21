Missing Seattle man in 'urgent need of medical care,' police say

article

Seattle Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen in the Capitol Hill area, who is in "urgent need of medical care."

Matthew Calizzo, 48, was last seen on Feb. 12 around noon. Seattle Police say he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Calizzo is about 5'10" and weighs around 130 pounds. He has bleach blond hair and brown eyes and a unicorn tattoo on his neck.

If you see him, call 911.