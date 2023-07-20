NAACP decries 'targeted attacks' on controversial Lynnwood council member

The NAACP held a press conference Thursday to address the controversy around Lynnwood council member Joshua Binda, but the event turned into a yelling match.

In the last six months, Binda has faced ethics violations as well as campaign fund violations.

The NAACP called for a press conference to present findings from their investigation into what they are calling a targeted attack on council member Binda.

"I wanted to speak out. Trust me. If it was up to me, I would have came out and told all of you, to your faces, what’s going on. But you know what, out of respect to the NAACP, the organization, I held myself back. And quite frankly, as much as you think y’all media bother me, I’m unfazed. I’m at home chilling," said Binda.

In May, Binda faced an ethics complaint from the city.

According to documents FOX 13 News obtained, Binda used his city council email to coordinate stops for his paid speaking tour.

He also entered the council chambers after hours to shoot a promotional video for his speaking events.

Binda also faced campaign violations for misuse of campaign funds according to the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission. Documents say Binda improperly spent more than $2,700 in campaign funds for himself. The PDC lists those expenditures as:

Versace: $1,563.58

Dental: $326.90

Necklace: $88.00

Haircut: $163.00

Tickets: $91.25

Airfare: $260.60

Haircut: $65.00

Vivid seats: $184.16

"Rookie mistakes can be made, but that don’t mean that person’s intent is wrong," said Gerald Hankerson president of the regional NAACP.

The decorum throughout the press conference was unruly, with people yelling back and forth, accusations placed on journalists, and speakers deflecting direct questions.