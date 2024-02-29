Navy veteran left paralyzed after ambush on I-5 by automatic rifle fire, suspect vehicle sought

Troopers are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspects who ambushed a Navy veteran on I-5 last week, leaving the man paralyzed.

The incident occurred late at night on Feb. 19, President's Day, as Evan Hershey was driving home near the I-405 intersection of I-5 in Tukwila.

Detectives say a witness recently contacted them and described what happened. He said the suspects were driving a silver Kia Optima, similar to the one depicted below in a recently released evidence photo.

Shooters were driving a silver or grey Kia Optima that look like this one. Expand

Evidence photos reveal a staggering number of bullet holes fired into Hershey's Mustang.

Trooper Rick Johnson expressed his concern, stating, "This one is truly alarming, absolutely."

The attack took place just before 11 p.m. near the I-405 intersection. Hershey's brother, Adam, recounted the terrifying ordeal, explaining that it wasn't until the car began disintegrating around Evan that he realized he was under attack.

Hershey sustained two gunshot wounds, one in his knee and another that destroyed his kidney and hit his spinal cord, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Trooper Johnson emphasized that this incident is not related to road rage, but detectives are uncertain about the motive. They are confident that Hershey had no involvement in the attack.

"They (detectives) 100% believe the victim had nothing to do with this. He was just driving along. He was coming home from work," said Johnson.

Authorities are urging witnesses who were on I-5 at the time of the shooting to come forward.

So far, they have received a call that provided crucial information.

The witness reported seeing a suspect sitting on the passenger side windowsill of the silver Kia, leaning over the roof with an automatic weapon and firing in bursts of three.

Detectives discovered that multiple guns were used in the attack when they recovered three different caliber bullets from Hershey's Mustang. This suggests that there were three shooters in the Kia.

Additionally, the witness described the suspects' behavior as unusual. After the shooting, the silver Kia continued at normal speeds heading south on I-5.

With limited leads, detectives are now turning to the public for assistance. They are seeking any information regarding the suspect's vehicle or the identity of the shooters. Unfortunately, there were no traffic cameras in the area to capture footage.

"We really believe someone out there knows something," said Trooper Johnson, emphasizing the importance of public cooperation.

WSP detectives are seeking any witnesses or anyone with information on the suspect(s) or suspect vehicle. Please contact Detective Olsen at Franklin.Olsen@wsp.wa.gov with information.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to the location of the suspect's car or the identification of the shooters.

To provide anonymous tips, you can submit information through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS.