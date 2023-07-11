Outdoor recreational fire ban issued in Kitsap County

A ‘Stage 2’ burn ban will be implemented in Kitsap County starting Wednesday due to the dry conditions that increase the risk for wildfires.

Under a Stage 2 burn ban, all recreational burning in the open is prohibited. This includes beach fires, bonfire pits in yards or camping areas or any other outdoor spot for fires or fireplaces.

Burning permits are also suspended.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office, the county is about a month ahead of the fire conditions they typically see during this time of year. This is due to a drier-than-normal spring, high temperatures and lack of precipitation.

"We regularly review conditions, but based on the forecast, I anticipate the ban remaining in place until the fall rains," said David Lynam, the Kitsap County Fire Marshal.

You can find updates and other information online at the Fire Marshal's Office Burn Ban page.

If you're barbecuing outside, make sure you: