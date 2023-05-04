Person in critical condition after shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a person in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Several people called 911 after midnight to report a person had been shot near Second Ave and Stewart St. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was given aid by first responders, then transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers collected evidence but did not locate a suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.