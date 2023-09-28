Pierce County deputies arrest 2, recover 2 stolen cars within minutes of each other

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Pierce County deputies made arrests for stolen cars in Parkland and Midland just minutes apart. Both suspects have since been released.

Two deputies were called to reports of a suspicious car—a black Kia Optima—at an apartment complex at Portland Ave and 74th St Ct E. They arrived around noon and spotted the Kia, blocking it in with their patrol cars.

According to authorities, one of the rear windows was smashed in and covered with a hooded sweatshirt, and there appeared to be a man sleeping in the front seat. The ignition appeared to be damaged, as well.

Deputies ran the vehicle identification number (VIN) and found it was reported stolen in Kent.

They knocked on the window and woke up the driver, telling him to exit the car. He got out and was taken into law enforcement custody. The 25-year-old suspect claimed he did not know the car was stolen and said a friend had driven him to the apartment complex.

Around the same time, a deputy in Parkland were flagged down near 129th St and Park Ave S. A person told the deputy they saw a car parked at a nearby gas station with a damaged ignition.

The deputy went to the gas station and saw two suspects—a 26-year-old driver and 53-year-old passenger—walking from a silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra. The deputy ordered them to go back to the car, called for backup, then ran the Hyundai’s VIN to confirm it was stolen.

The passenger said he did not know the car was stolen, and said he had just been picked up from a treatment program. The driver told deputies she bought the car for $1,000, and when deputies doubted her claim, she said she should have been more suspicious of the damaged ignition and her not needing a key to start the car.

She was taken into custody, and both her and the 25-year-old suspect were booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, then released on their own recognizance.