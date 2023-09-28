Everett man sentenced for cyberstalking, harassing ex with intent to cause her to commit suicide

An Everett man was sentenced to six years in prison for cyberstalking and harassing his ex-wife for three straight years, with a goal of making her life so miserable she would take her own life.

According to the Washington State Department of Justice (DOJ), 42-year-old Christopher Scott Crawford was found guilty of an unrelenting campaign of cyberstalking, threats and harassment against a former romantic partner and various people associated with her.

Records filed in this case indicate that Crawford had repeatedly violated restraining orders by sending his victim threatening text messages, emails, social media messages and phone calls. He would also send these messages to the victim’s parents, coworkers, siblings and court-mandated professionals.

"No one should have to experience cyberstalking and harassment ever. Crawford created an environment of constant fear and anxiety for the victim for three years," said Acting U.S. Attorney, Tessa M. Gorman. "The abuse was unrelenting, and I am glad that our office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service were able to work together to put a stop to it."

According to the DOJ, Crawford’s harassment included posting intimate photos of the victim onto a website and sharing private information about the victim to others.

The victim and those associated with her received messages from Crawford stating that he wanted to make her life so miserable that she would kill herself.

"For three long years, the Defendant doggedly harassed, intimidated, psychologically harmed, socially harmed, professionally harmed, and financially harmed the victim. The intentions driving his maniacal persistence were to cause the victim to commit suicide or to create an atmosphere through cyber warfare that drew in other malevolent souls to do his bidding whether that be rape, torture, or murder."

Crawford’s cyberstalking campaign was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

For anyone who feels like they are a victim of domestic violence, local resources are available here.



The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233.