Pierce County deputies looking for missing woman

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 13 Seattle
article

BREMERTON, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who went missing from her adult family home on Jan. 5 and has not returned.

Deputies say 23-year-old Jenifer Druckhammer may be in the Bremerton area. Officials are concerned for her safety because she is "developmentally delayed" and needs to take her medication. 

She is a white woman who is around 5'6" and weighs around 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

If you see her, call 911. 