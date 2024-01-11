Pierce County deputies looking for missing woman

article

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a woman who went missing from her adult family home on Jan. 5 and has not returned.

Deputies say 23-year-old Jenifer Druckhammer may be in the Bremerton area. Officials are concerned for her safety because she is "developmentally delayed" and needs to take her medication.

She is a white woman who is around 5'6" and weighs around 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, call 911.