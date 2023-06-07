Police investigate reports of suspects shooting at cars in Gig Harbor

Police are investigating after two people were shot at while they were driving down a Gig Harbor road Tuesday night.

According to the Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD), at around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to several reports of shots being fired near 38th Ave. and Hunt St. Soon after a 17-year-old girl called 911 saying she and her older brother were shot at.

Authorities say there were one to two cars chasing after them before shots were fired.

Officers searched the area, but could not find any suspect vehicles. Officers also looked at nearby homes to see if anything had gotten hit from gunfire, but nothing was found.

The 17-year-old, her 23-year-old brother and other witnesses told investigators they believe this was a targeted attack. Authorities say it could be related to an ongoing issue with another group of people outside the area.

The GHPD says their investigators have collected evidence and will send it to the Washington State Crime Lab for analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GHPD Chief Kelly Busey at 253-851-2236.

This is a developing story.