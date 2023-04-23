'We're taking it pretty seriously'; Gig Harbor PD calls for end to high-schoolers' 'Nerf War'

A battle is brewing in Gig Harbor, and police want to call a truce.

The Gig Harbor High School Class of 2023 is in the midst of a ‘Nerf War,’ one that plays out for weeks all throughout town—with a cash prize for the winner.

"We’re taking it pretty seriously," GHHS senior Lily Chew said.

"Each year, we get reports of prowlers or suspicious people, we usually work it out and tie it to this event," said Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey. "We understand this is a fun event and most of the activity associated with it is very safe, and again, in the spirit of fun." He said.

Still, this week, Gig Harbor Police posted they do not condone the event and urged seniors—who plan and play this game outside of class—to find something else to do.

"We broadcast that message to the community so that we don’t put kids into a position where they’re in dangerous situation. Or somebody reacts in a way where they’re protecting themselves against something that really isn’t a threat," said Busey.

The seniors stalk each other with Nerf guns with foam bullets, striking the other team when they least suspect it, in order to eliminate a player from that team. Almost any place, and any time of day, is in play.

"They are not allowed to attack each other at work, school, church; they can’t go inside each other’s houses, but they can be outside each other’s houses," explained Gig Harbor Mayor Tracie Markley.

That’s how senior Sam Barber was eliminated, right outside his front door.

"So I was actually walking my dogs, and I was outside I saw somebody’s leg in the bush, and then I was like, ‘I’m so dead.’" Sam said.

"Not everyone knows what this is," Mayor Markley said. "This is part of the concern, these kids are just randomly going about their lives and people are waiting for them, you know, their friends are waiting for them, and so that’s the fun part I think they’re still going to want."

So, Mayor Markley wants to find some other way for the seniors to have their fun, and it not play out over so a wide area throughout town.

"We understand the public’s concern," said senior Lily Chew. "But it’s all about communication and being mature about it and handling it, so everyone is happy."

"I feel like it’s always been pretty safe, I don’t feel endangered or like I’m putting other people in danger." said senior Dylan Batista.

Still, local businesses are going so far as to post they’re a ’Nerf-Free Zone,’ prompting the seniors to adopt rules that the game cannot take place inside any business.

And while this senior tradition has existed in some form or another for over a decade at high schools all throughout Washington, Chief Busey knows it hasn’t always been incident-free.

"We have had some car accidents associated with it too," Chief Busey said, pointing to a collision several years ago.

Because these seniors plan and play this ‘Nerf War’ outside of class, city officials admit for now, all they can do is ask them to stop.

"Even if you’re in the moment, it’s pretty easy to separate that," senior Ali Mock said. "It’s just a game."