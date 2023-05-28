Police investigating deadly shooting at West Seattle boat ramp

The Seattle Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a boat ramp in the Alki neighborhood.

Officers were called early Sunday morning around 4 a.m. to the 1200 block of Harbor Avenue SW. Officers from the Southwest Precinct were dispatched to the Don Armeni Boat Ramp to reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 49-year-old man dead at the scene. Members of the SPD Crime Scene Investigation Unit were dispatched to process the scene, along with homicide detectives who will lead the investigation.

The victim has yet to be identified. No further details have been released.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this shooting to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.