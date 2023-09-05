Police respond to active shooter near University of Idaho; suspect in custody

Police responded to an active shooter situation near the University of Idaho campus Tuesday morning, and authorities say the suspect is in custody.

According to the Moscow Police Department (MPD), police received multiple reports of gunshots near the corner of Almon St. and First St. shortly after 2 a.m. This area is less than a mile northeast of the university.

Police asked anyone living in the vicinity of the reported location to shelter in place while they investigated the area.

Just before 6 a.m., the MPD confirmed that gunshots had been fired by a lone shooter who barricaded himself inside his home. Several roads were closed in the area while police tried bringing the suspect into custody.

At 8:02 a.m., the MPD said the Latah County Regional SWAT Team, along with the Idaho State Police, Pullman Police, Washington State University Police and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office responded to the barricaded suspect.

Less than 20 minutes later, the MPD announced the suspect had been taken into custody and the shelter in place advisory had been lifted.

Further information about the suspect and what led up to the shooting is not immediately available at this time. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.