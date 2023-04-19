Redmond vape store clerk pistol whipped during robbery, 4 teen suspects sought

Redmond Police are looking for four teens who robbed a vape store at gunpoint and pistol-whipped an employee.

The incident occurred on April 5 around 4 p.m. at Olympus Smoke & Vape on NE 24th St.

The clerk, Tucker Burk, said it all started when a young-looking customer came through the door and asked for help.

"It was originally one person, he asked for Backwoods. I could tell that something was different," Burk told FOX 13.

As if on cue, three others barged in shortly after, armed with handguns and a rifle.

The four suspects robbed Burk of his personal property and demanded he give them cash. They also stole vape products.

"All the money that was in the register and all the money that was in the safe, which at that point there were zero dollars in the safe," said Burk.

One of the teens pistol-whipped Burk and tried to disable the video surveillance system.

"I got a couple of pistol whips," said Burk. "Once up against the ear and then once on the left side."

Before leaving, the robbers also searched Burk's pockets.

"They basically patted me down left and right," said Burk. "They grabbed the knife out of my pocket and pretty much grabbed everything that I had in my pockets."

Burk says the contusions on his head due to the assault are healing. If he could say something to the four suspects, it would be to offer advice to turn their lives around.

"They are just starting out their life wrong," he said.

The teens are believed to be linked to "several other vape store robberies in nearby cities," according to Redmond PD.

Burk said a witness at the scene reported seeing a silver car in the area at the time that looked like a Prius, or about the size of a Prius.

Redmond detectives are asking anyone with dash cam footage who was in the area at the time to please contact Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.