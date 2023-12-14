Renton Police looking to identify victims of accused child sexual predator

article

King County Prosecutors are looking for possible victims of a man charged for allegedly sending sexually graphic messages and photos to a citizen-run Facebook account posing as an 11-year-old girl.

King County Prosecutors have charged 61-year-old Michael 'Mike' Nause with communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Based on an investigation by Renton PD and sexually graphic Facebook messages, photos and videos he allegedly sent over three months to a woman with the 'Predator Poachers' posing as an 11-year-old girl, detectives believe Nause has prior victims who have not been identified.

'Predator Poachers' is a citizen-run group that poses as underage females online to help identify sexual predators.

According to the court documents, "He stated he dated a 17-year-old he met at a massage parlor, had sexual contact with the 13 and 14-year-old daughters of an ex-girlfriend, and potentially impregnated a 15-year-old neighbor. "

Anyone with information about Nause or who believes their child may be a victim is asked to contact Renton PD by calling the non-emergency number at 425-235-2121 or by emailing Det. Braun directly at mbraun@rentonwa.gov.

Nause was arrested on Dec. 7. He is free on $100,000 bail and scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 21.