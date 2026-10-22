Seattle stylists host 'Hair Wars' event to fight human trafficking

The Brief Seattle-area hairstylists will compete in "Hair Wars: Seattle" on Sunday, Oct. 25, creating elaborate hair sculptures for charity. The event aims to raise $50,000 for the Justice and Soul Foundation, which provides cosmetology training to trafficking survivors. The competition features 18 local stylists and is open to the public, with tickets available for in-person attendance and livestream viewing.



Seattle-area hairstylists are transforming hair into high-fashion art this weekend for "Hair Wars: Seattle," a live runway competition raising money to combat human trafficking and exploitation.

Hair competition benefits anti-trafficking non-profit

What To Know:

The charity event supports the Justice and Soul Foundation, an organization that provides cosmetology education to survivors of human trafficking and exploitation.

Organizers aim to raise $50,000 to bring salon skills training to survivors in the Pacific Northwest. The program expands on an initiative the foundation originally launched in Cambodia over a decade ago.

"Hair Wars is actually designed to help an organization called Justice and Soul Foundation and what they do, is they help survivors of exploitation and trafficking through cosmetology education," said Kat Soriano, "Hair Wars: Seattle" founder and stylist at Salon8 in Bellevue.

Inside Salon8 in Bellevue.

Stylists craft high-fashion sculptures

What's next:

Sunday's event features 18 local stylists competing to create intricate, structural hair sculptures on stage.

"You're going to look at structures that should not exist with hair," Soriano said. "In fact, the goal is for you to look at it and be like, 'How is that hair?'"

Participating stylists say the event highlights the global and local reach of the beauty industry in offering meaningful support.

"We're all really one family, so hairdressers unite all around the world, but if we can directly impact somebody here in our home, that would be fantastic," said Fabiola, a master stylist at Salon8.

Ana, a senior stylist at Salon8, added that the goal is to encourage and motivate survivors. "We will do our best to inspire them, to rise themselves, and don't forget that there's another side," she said.

Salon8 in Bellevue.

What you can do:

"Hair Wars: Seattle" takes place on Sunday, Oct. 25, at The Space at The Finerie. Tickets for the event are available online. You can also purchase a ticket to watch a live stream.

The live competition is a ticketed event open to the public, with proceeds helping local survivors gain independence through professional skill building.

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