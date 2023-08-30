Seattle Police investigate attempted armed robbery in Capitol Hill, 1 injured

Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that left a man injured in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:30 a.m., police responded to calls for shots fired near the corner of 12th Ave. and E Pike St. It was reported to police that two men tried to rob a business in the area but failed.

Authorities say one of the suspects walked to the corner of 11th Ave. and Pike St. and shot at the business. The business and multiple parked cars were damaged.

Police say one victim was shot, but his injuries were non-life threatening.

Authorities say the suspects reportedly fled the scene in a black BMW sedan. It was later found abandoned near the corner of Lakeview Blvd. and Belmont Ave. E with a pistol magazine inside.

Police searched the area, but did not locate any suspects.

The SPD impounded the vehicle pending a search warrant to recover the magazine.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.