Police are looking for suspects who backed a truck into a Lynnwood business and stole an ATM from the store.

The incident happened on Monday.

According to police, this caused the business upwards of $75,000 in damages and there was $600 in the ATM.

"This is not OK," police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynnwood Police Department's main line at 425-670-5600.