Seattle Police search for suspect who broke victim’s jaw near hot dog stand in Capitol Hill

Police are searching for an assault suspect who broke another man’s jaw in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood last month.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says on Dec. 10 at around 2:15 a.m., officers received a report of an assault near the corner of E Pike St. and 10th Ave.

Seattle Police Department

The 30-year-old victim told police he was waiting in line for a hot dog at the stand near Neumos when he got in a fight with the suspect. The victim was left with head injuries and a broken jaw.

The suspect is described as a man with long black hair standing at 5'6"-5'7".

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000, or email Andrew.wilkes@seattle.gov.

This is a developing story.