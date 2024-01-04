Man injured after stabbing in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man injured in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Thursday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 2:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a fight with weapons near the corner of Broadway E and E Denny Way. This intersection is near the northwest corner of Cal Anderson Park.

When officers arrived, a 28-year-old man was found with stab wounds. Seattle Fire crews provided medical care and transferred him to Harborview Medical Center for serious injuries.

The SPD says a verbal altercation, which included racist comments between the victim and the suspect, is what led to the stabbing.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s or 40s wearing a red hoodie, a red bandana and dark denim pants. Investigators say he was last seen traveling eastbound on E Barbara Bailey Way.

This is a developing story.