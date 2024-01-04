Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate deadly shooting in Edmonds

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Armed suspect on the run after Edmonds shooting

Police in Edmonds, Washington are looking for an armed man after a shooting on SR 99 sent a man to the hospital.

EDMONDS, Wash. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot in Edmonds and later died on Thursday morning.

At around 12:10 a.m., the Edmonds Police Department (EPD) announced they were investigating a shooting that happened near the corner of Edmonds Way and 236th St. SW.

Image 1 of 2

Edmonds Police Department

Multiple witnesses spoke to police saying that a suspect fired multiple shots at a vehicle and hit the driver, a 31-year-old SeaTac man.

When the investigation began, the victim was in critical condition. At around 8:19 a.m., the EPD announced that the victim had died from his injuries.

RELATED: Deputies investigating homicide near Gold Bar

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The EPD says the suspect, a white or Hispanic man in his teens to early 20s, was last seen on foot heading eastbound on 236th St. SW. He had curly dark hair and was wearing a hoody and black clothing.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to call 911, or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.

This is a developing story.