Police investigate deadly shooting in Edmonds

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot in Edmonds and later died on Thursday morning.

At around 12:10 a.m., the Edmonds Police Department (EPD) announced they were investigating a shooting that happened near the corner of Edmonds Way and 236th St. SW.

Multiple witnesses spoke to police saying that a suspect fired multiple shots at a vehicle and hit the driver, a 31-year-old SeaTac man.

When the investigation began, the victim was in critical condition. At around 8:19 a.m., the EPD announced that the victim had died from his injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The EPD says the suspect, a white or Hispanic man in his teens to early 20s, was last seen on foot heading eastbound on 236th St. SW. He had curly dark hair and was wearing a hoody and black clothing.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to call 911, or email policetips@edmondswa.gov.

This is a developing story.