Air Quality Alerts issued through Monday for much of Washington state due to wildfires

As wildfires continue to burn across Washington state and Canada, more than a dozen counties and Tribal Nations are grappling with unhealthy air quality, prompting the issuance of Air Quality Alerts that will remain in effect until Monday morning.

The poor air conditions have prompted officials to urge residents to take necessary precautions to safeguard their health.

More than half of the state is currently exposed to harmful air due to the ongoing wildfires, with Central and Eastern Washington counties and Tribal Nations particularly affected.

Smoke is predicted to envelop Western Washington over the weekend, exacerbating air quality concerns.

Health experts are advising residents to adopt specific measures to protect themselves from the detrimental effects of the smoke. The Washington Smoke Information website is a crucial resource for tracking air quality levels, alongside relevant health recommendations. For indoor environments, experts suggest the following steps:

Closing windows and doors: Except in instances where indoor temperatures become excessively hot.

Indoor air filtration: Employing HVAC systems, HEPA portable air cleaners, or DIY box fan filters to improve indoor air quality.

Minimizing indoor pollution sources: Avoid activities like smoking or burning candles indoors that could contribute to indoor air pollution.

Recirculating air conditioning units: Setting air conditioning systems to recirculate to prevent the influx of outdoor smoke.

Individuals venturing outdoors are advised to limit their exposure and the intensity of physical activities. For extended outdoor exposure, proper protection can be achieved through the use of well-fitted, NIOSH-approved particulate respirators, including N95 masks. Ensuring the safety of vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and pets, is also emphasized.

Air Quality Resources:

Kaitlyn Kelly, an Air Quality Policy Specialist, stressed the inevitability of smoke's impact: "It wasn't a matter of if, but when smoke would hit. Wildfire smoke season is here in Washington, which means we need to be proactive about taking steps to protect ourselves."

The adverse effects of the smoke are often more pronounced among individuals with pre-existing health conditions. Symptoms range from minor irritations such as eye, nose, and throat discomfort, to more serious issues like headaches, wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.

Severe symptoms may encompass difficulty breathing, chest pain, and irregular heartbeats, potentially leading to hospitalization or even death. Anyone experiencing severe symptoms is encouraged to seek immediate medical attention.