Skagit Co. detectives seek missing woman near Concrete, last seen April 21

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Skagit County Sheriff's Office)

Skagit County detectives are looking for a woman missing since April 21.

According to authorities, a call was placed to 911 from the cell phone of 25-year-old Mikayla Standridge-Martone, also known as Mikayla M. Gamble. The call came at 5:04 a.m. on April 21, 2023 near the area of Skagit View Drive in Concrete, Washington.

During the phone call, operators heard a woman screaming and calling for help.

Sheriff's deputies went to the property the phone call came from, but did not find anyone in need of help. Detectives went to a house on the property and spoke with people living there, and Skagit County Search & Rescue also searched the area.

Rescue crews found Mikayla's phone near the Skagit River, right by where her phone call was made.

The sheriff's office searched the river with boats, drones and helicopters but have not found anyone yet.

"We appreciate the community’s concern in this matter. We are treating this as an active missing person’s case. Our detectives will take the necessary steps to conduct a thorough investigation using the tools, facts, and evidence at our disposal," said Chief Criminal Deputy Tobin Meyer.

RELATED: Gallery cheers as ex-Sumner High School coach accused of child molestation is taken into custody

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with information on Mikayla's whereabouts is urged to call 911, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or through the P3 Tips app.