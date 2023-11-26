Small Business Saturday expected to have more shoppers than Black Friday

Small Business Saturday is the annual shopping holiday that falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Started back in 2010, the campaign’s main focus is to encourage shoppers to support small businesses and local shops in their communities.

A new report predicts the 2023’s turnout will be huge.

Bankrate estimates 60% of shoppers will choose to spend money at a small business on Saturday for holiday shopping. That percentage is slightly higher than the 56% of shoppers estimated to have participated in Black Friday spending.

In the heart of West Seattle’s Junction neighborhood, shoppers filled the sidewalks, many with shopping bags in hand.

"So far I’ve spent about $70," said Sue Soller. "I’m trying to spend more on other people than myself."

Soller lives in the Alki neighborhood. She told FOX 13 that local shopping offers a different type of experience, one that you don’t necessarily get at a big box store.

"I think it’s the interaction," she said. "Just knowing that I’m supporting my local business is great."

At Fleurt, a boutique clothing and accessories store on California Ave SW, owner Keonii Manea said shopping local is good for everyone involved.

"As a shopper, you’re going away with a little touch of someone local," she said. "It’s a piece of West Seattle."

Many stores are encouraging shoppers to do their holiday shopping at small shops.

"We have something for everyone on your list," said Manea.

Small businesses provide an incredible opportunity for individuals to pursue economic freedom. Small businesses create new and innovative products and services, increase choice for consumers, increase employment choice for employees and contractors, and add value to the local and national economies.

For Manea, she took over her mother’s shop.

"It used to be a flower shop," she said.

While there are still plants for sale, the shelves are now filled with candles, jewelry, even clothing.

"I wanted to branch out and give people a different type of experience," she said.

The presence of small businesses, much like those in West Seattle’s downtown areas, serves as much-needed competition to larger businesses in a variety of industries. It helps balance out economic power and domination.

"The big chains, they’re going to be around forever," said Tyler Palagi, co-owner of Lady Jaye.

The restaurant offers cocktails, dining and a meat shop. It’s been in business for four years and survived the pandemic.

"Chains are never going to fail because it’s such mass production. Here, we’re working with our hands every day, making our product fresh every day for everybody in our neighborhood," said Palagi.

"If they go away, we'll miss them," added Sue Soller, "So, if you don't go out and support them, that's what happens."