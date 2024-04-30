Donations sought for families who fled to Snohomish County from Ukraine

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is partnering with a local community center to collect donations for Ukrainian refugees who have fled their war-torn country.

They are currently in need of:

Towels

Sheets

Blankets

Bedding

Cookware

Dishes

Silverware

Electric teapots

Diapers

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office asks that these items be new, not used.

All these donations can be dropped off at the VOA Carl Gipson Center on 3025 Lombard Ave. in Everett. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

According to its website, the VOA Carl Gipson Center is "a membership-based community serving adults 50+, veterans, individuals with disabilities, underserved communities, immigrants, youth, and families."

If you are unable to physically donate, the organization has an Amazon wish list so items can be sent directly to the VOA Carl Gipson Center.

If you're donating via the wish list, select "The Carl Gipson Center's Gift Registry Address" as the shipping address when checking out.

All donations will go to Ukrainian families who are starting over in Snohomish County.

In 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, occupying more of the country. The countries have been at war for at least a decade following Ukraine's revolution and the Russian annexation of Crimea.

Tens of thousands of civilians have died since the 2022 invasion.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM UKRAINE ON FOX 13

Ukraine lowers military draft age

Ukrainian leader to visit Tacoma

Jack Teixeira pleads guilty to leaking Pentagon classified documents

U.S. hitting Russia with new sanctions

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.