SPD: Police investigate Capitol Hill shooting, 1 injured

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a shooting that broke out during a fight in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Thursday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a report of a group of people fighting near the corner of 10th and E Pike St. Thanksgiving morning. As they arrived, they heard two to three gunshots.

The SPD says they quickly identified the suspected shooter and took him into custody. 

The 27-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm. 

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews treated a 35-year-old man at the scene. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was reported in stable condition. 

It is unknown if the victim was shot or injured in the fight.

This is a developing story.