SR 520 bridge over Lake Washington closing this weekend, but not until after UW football game

The SR 520 bridge in Seattle will close down in both directions starting Saturday night and will remain closed until Monday morning.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), this will be the third of three consecutive weekend closures for the SR 520 bridge.

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, the bridge will be closed between I-5 and 92nd Ave. NE in Clyde Hill. The closure will end at 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16.

WSDOT said the SR 520 bridge will remain open for the University of Washington football game on Saturday.

The SR 520 trail will remain open across the lake for pedestrians and bicyclists all weekend.

Officials are urging drivers traveling across Lake Washington to plan ahead this weekend. They say the best alternative to getting across the lake would be to take I-90.

The project slated to wrap up in Spring 2024. For more information, click here.