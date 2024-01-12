Tacoma bagel shop owner shot, killed while on vacation in New Orleans

A Tacoma, Washington bagel shop owner vacationing in New Orleans with his husband was shot and killed on Friday.

The New Orleans Police Department said a homicide happened during the early morning hours on Friday near Bourbon and Kerelec streets, which left one man dead.

Jacob Carter, left, with his husband Daniel Blagovich, right, in 2023. Carter was fatally shot while on vacation in New Orleans on Jan. 5, 2024. (@howdybagel/INSTAGRAM)

The News Tribune in Tacoma reported that police said the shooter approached 32-year-old Jacob Carter before shooting him and fleeing the scene.

Carter, who was with his husband Daniel Blagovich at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He died in my arms," Blagovich told the publication on Monday.

Blagovich and Carter were business partners and opened Howdy Bagel, which was launched as a farmers’ market operation before the duo opened a shop in Tacoma this past June.

Howdy Bagel posted about the loss of its "beloved" Carter.

Daniel Blagovich, left, with Jacob Carter. Carter was fatally shot while on vacation in New Orleans on Jan. 5, 2024. (@howdybagel/INSTAGRAM)

"It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the death of our beloved Jacob Carter. Jake was tragically killed on January 5th in New Orleans while on vacation with his husband Daniel," the company posted on Instagram and on a GoFundMe page. "If you knew Jake, you know he was someone who exuded kindness, warmth, and genuine care to everyone he met. Jake was one of the brightest spots in the lives of everyone he loved."

Howdy Bagel said the loss of Carter is immeasurable for its community.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $224,000 to support Blagovich and Howdy Bagel in the wake of Carter’s death.

The campaign was set up to help Blagovich take time to navigate the situation while temporarily closing the bagel shop, and the money is intended to help with rent, operating expenses and employee wages.

Jacob Carter and his husband Daniel Blagovich owned Howdy Bagel in Washington state. Carter was shot and killed while on vacation in New Orleans. (howdybagel/Instagram)

"Daniel and Jacob have been continually blown away and grateful for the ways that this community has rallied together to support Howdy Bagel. We know that in this difficult season, you will all continue to show up with love and support," the post read.

The News Tribune reported that Carter was born and raised in Texas. He and Blagovich created Howdy Bagel as a proudly queer company, which resulted in fans waiting in lines for hours wherever Carter and Blagovich setup pop-ups in Tacoma and Seattle.