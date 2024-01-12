Deputies: Self-defense likely in deadly Tenino shooting, investigation underway

Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Tenino on Thursday, and preliminary evidence suggests the shooter acted in self-defense.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), a 911 caller advised that someone had been shot near the corner of Old Hwy 99 SW and Outack Ln. SW.

When deputies and Tenino Police officers arrived, they confirmed there was a shooting and one person died.

According to the TCSO, after reviewing initial information from witness statements, evidence at the scene and video surveillance, it appears the shooter acted in self-defense. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators say there is no evidence that the person who died knew any of the involved parties and witnesses.

The Thurston County Coroner’s Office will release additional information on the person who died.

Once the investigation is complete, detectives will submit their findings to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.